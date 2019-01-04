Breaking News

LPD responds to a shooting in Central Lubbock on Thursday

By:

Posted: Jan 03, 2019 09:55 PM CST

Updated: Jan 04, 2019 04:28 AM CST

LUBBOCK, Texas - Lubbock Police responded to a shooting in the 5700 block of 50th St. on Thursday. 

Police said there was one person shot, and the injuries were not described as life threatening.  

Police said no one was in custody. 

 

