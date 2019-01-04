LPD responds to a shooting in Central Lubbock on Thursday
LUBBOCK, Texas - Lubbock Police responded to a shooting in the 5700 block of 50th St. on Thursday.
Police said there was one person shot, and the injuries were not described as life threatening.
Police said no one was in custody.
