LUBBOCK, Texas– Lubbock Fire Rescue responded to a structure fire in the 7000 block of Winston Avenue Sunday afternoon.

Crews got reports of the fire at approximately 4:45 p.m.

Lubbock police said a single story residence is fully engulfed in flames. They believe a propane tank exploded.

It’s unclear if anyone was in the home at the time.

This is a developing situation. Keep checking back on everythinglubbock.com for updates.