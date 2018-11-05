Breaking News

Overnight: Police still investigating deadly crash into building

Posted: Nov 05, 2018 05:58 AM CST

Updated: Nov 05, 2018 09:58 AM CST

LUBBOCK, TExas - Lubbock Police said one person was killed when a car smashed into a building on Avenue A.

Around 11:30 Sunday night, first responders found one car had crashed at 2914 Avenue A, near 34th Street, and one person had died. 

Police said no other information was available, as investigators were still on the scene as of 5:10 a.m. Monday morning. 

EverythingLubbock.com has a crew on scene, and we will update this article when more information becomes available. 

 

