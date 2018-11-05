Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

LUBBOCK, TExas - Lubbock Police said one person was killed when a car smashed into a building on Avenue A.

Around 11:30 Sunday night, first responders found one car had crashed at 2914 Avenue A, near 34th Street, and one person had died.

Police said no other information was available, as investigators were still on the scene as of 5:10 a.m. Monday morning.

