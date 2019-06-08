Police respond to bank robbery in Wolfforth, suspect in custody Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (Photo via Lubbock County Detention Center, 2018) [ + - ] Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

WOLFFORTH, Texas — On Friday, the Wolfforth Police Department and Lubbock County Sheriff's Office responded to the report of a robbery at AIM Bank in Wolfforth around 1:00 p.m.

Cpt. Joseph Gilliam, a spokesperson for LCSO, said officers with Lubbock Police Department and LCSO located the suspect, Eric Warren, at the Gene Messer Dealership located at 6002 19th Street around 1:30 p.m.

Warren left the dealership and was apprehended shortly after behind the Wayland Plaza, according to a statement from LCSO.

As stated by the initial press release, the investigation showed the suspect was armed and stole money from the bank.

The following is a press release from LCSO issued prior to the suspect being arrested:

At approximately 12:57 hours on 6-7-19, the Wolfforth Police Department responded to 702 Donald Preston Drive in regards to an Alarm at AIM Bank. During the initial investigation, it was determined that the suspect is armed and money stolen.

The suspect is a black male approximately 6’ 00’ tall wearing a silver Michael Jordan shirt and a black baseball cap. The suspect left the scene in a maroon SUV possibly a Honda or Hyundai with dealer tags. There have been no reported injuries in regards to this incident.

The Wolfforth Police Department and Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office are still on scene at this time.

We will continue to update as this investigation continues.