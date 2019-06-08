Police respond to shooting in Central Lubbock, one woman dead

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

LUBBOCK, Texas — On Friday around 11:30, the Lubbock Police Department responded to reports of shots fired at the 1600 block of 58th street, according to the police desk.

UPDATED STORY LINK: LPD: Arrest made in Friday Central Lubbock shooting

The following is a press release from the Lubbock Police Department:

At 11:35 a.m., the Lubbock Police Department received a report of a gun fired inside a home in the 1600 block of 58th Street. Officers located a woman inside the home with a life threatening injury.

The woman was later pronounced deceased at the scene.

Additional officers and investigators with the Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit responded to the home to investigate the circumstances surrounding the death.

Investigators are currently speaking will all involved individuals.