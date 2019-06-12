SWAT team responds to domestic situation at apartment Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

LUBBOCK, Texas — The SWAT team assisted Lubbock Police officers as they responded to a domestic situation at an apartment complex on the 6100 block of 71st Street on Wednesday.

Authorities responded to the Stonebridge at Ironton at 1:40 a.m.

LPD said they began diverting traffic away from 66th Street & Ironton and trying to keep residents away from the situation.

An EverythingLubbock.com crew at the scene said both entrances to the complex were closed.

Editorial note: EverythingLubbock.com does not usually report on suicides. Due to the threat to nearby neighbors and a police SWAT team response, EverythingLubbock.com reported on the situation Wednesday morning.