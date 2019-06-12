SWAT team responds to domestic situation at apartment
LUBBOCK, Texas — The SWAT team assisted Lubbock Police officers as they responded to a domestic situation at an apartment complex on the 6100 block of 71st Street on Wednesday.
Authorities responded to the Stonebridge at Ironton at 1:40 a.m.
LPD said they began diverting traffic away from 66th Street & Ironton and trying to keep residents away from the situation.
An EverythingLubbock.com crew at the scene said both entrances to the complex were closed.
Editorial note: EverythingLubbock.com does not usually report on suicides. Due to the threat to nearby neighbors and a police SWAT team response, EverythingLubbock.com reported on the situation Wednesday morning.
