TRAFFIC ALERT: 3 vehicle crash on 34th near loop 289

LUBBOCK, Texas — Around 8:20 a.m. on Monday morning, there was a three vehicle wreck in the area of 34th street and the access lanes of Loop 289, according to the police desk.

Officers arrived on scene and located a van and pickup truck that had been involved in the crash, according to a press release.

Based on information gathered at the scene, it appears the driver of the van was traveling south in the 3400 block of the Loop 289 access road and failed to stop at a red light. The van struck the pickup truck that was traveling west on 34th Street, according to a news release.

The driver of the van and the two occupants of the pickup truck were all taken to the hospital with moderate injuries.

The driver of the van was cited for running a light, stated in a press release.