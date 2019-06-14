TTU Police warn public to avoid area south of Biology building

Breaking News

by: Staff | newsweb@everythinglubbock.com

Posted: / Updated:
techAlertLogo720_1560535746164.jpg

LUBBOCK, Texas — On Friday, the Texas Tech University Police Department sent an emergency notification around 1 p.m. warning the public to stay away from the biology building due to a natural gas leak. 

Sitting behind the physics and geosciences building, the biology building is located west of Memorial Circle in the heart of campus.

Atmos Energy is on the way to assist with the leak.

1:15 p.m. UPDATE: Texas Tech has issued an all clear. 

EverythingLubbock.com will continue to update this story as we gather more information. 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local News

News Highlights

More News Highlights

Don't Miss