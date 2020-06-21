BREAKING: Two officers stabbed Saturday evening along South Loop, eyewitnesses say

LUBBOCK, Texas — Eyewitnesses told a reporter in the 3800 block of South Loop 289 that two officers were stabbed. It happened just after 6:30 p.m. Saturday.

3800 South Loop (Nexstar?staff)

The Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office, Lubbock Police Department and EMS responded.

Roughly 45 minutes after the incident LCSO confirmed two deputies were stabbed. LCSO said they both suffered serious injuries and were taken by EMS to University Medical Center.

Police set up a search perimeter north of the stabbing location at the time of the initial version of this report. Police blocked off traffic on the access road in front of Jason’s Deli and IHOP.

About an hour after the incident, police were seen setting up at 66th Street and Temple Avenue.

LCSO just before 8:30 p.m. released an image of the suspect. The suspect was described as “a Black male, around 5’8 wearing a gray shirt, black pants.”

Lubbock Police said anyone with information on the identity or location of the suspect can call 911 or the non-emergency line at (806) 775-1600.

This is a developing story. We will provide updates as they become available.

66th St. and Temple Ave. (Nexstar/Staff)