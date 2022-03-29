LUBBOCK, Texas – Breedlove Foods completed their first shipment to Ukraine Tuesday, with around one million meal servings on board.

Once the truck loaded up with thirty seven pallets and 1,340 cases makes it to the water, it will take about three weeks before they get into Romania to feed Ukrainian refugees. They will then go directly to Ukraine.

CEO of Breedlove Foods, Bill Miller, said, “It’s pretty moving when you think about it, in about 20 days, somebody in Ukraine will be benefiting from this.”.

He said the inception, the existence and then how they’ve been able to expand over the past several years is something only in America.

Stacy Saultz, the marketing and mission engagement specialist, said, “I wish that there wasn’t a need. I wish that we didn’t have to exist, but I’m glad we do.”

Looking forward, those at Breedlove are expecting more shipments and are in contact with several other nonprofits.

“The need is unfortunately not going away tomorrow,” she said.

While making these shipments won’t fix everything that’s happening in Ukraine and across the world, making at least a small difference is what Breedlove is all about.

Miller explained, “It’s not like you’re going to cure world hunger. But we believe one person or a few people can make a difference.”

“This is what we do. We work in crisis situations and our team is so used to this. Like I said, it’s unfortunate that we have to exist, but we’re ready to go,” Saultz said.

Breedlove runs off of donations, so to continue giving back like they do, they’re always accepting any and all help. To donate, visit their website or mail to Breedlove Foods, Inc., 1818 N. MLK Blvd, Lubbock, TX 79403.