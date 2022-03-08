LUBBOCK, Texas – For over 25 years, a local non-profit has helped feed the world in times of crisis and tragedy. Once again, Breedlove Foods is answering the call… this time, sending food to Ukraine.

“The situation in Ukraine is dire. But ultimately, that’s at the core of our mission of why we exist is to help during a crisis and it’s what our team was made for,” Stacy Saultz, the Marketing and Mission Engagement specialist said.

The organization will be sending around one million meal servings over to Ukraine within the next four weeks.

Throughout the 26 years Breedlove has been providing relief, they have increased their production capability from about 150,000 meals a day to 2 million. They have also worked with more than 80 partners globally.

As for right now, Saultz said, “We are working with the Salvation Army and as for small scale nonprofits, we are working with two organizations out of Abilene, Texas: Jeremiah’s Hope and Global Samaritan Resources.”

The bags they ship to these places don’t look like much, but they actually contain 50 servings. All they need is to be boiled for about 20-30 minutes to essentially re-hydrate them.

Bill Miller, the Chief Executive Officer for Breedlove Foods said, “World hunger…the demand is infinite. You do the best you can. And it’s pretty amazing that Breedlove is here. We have a great board and really great people.They do it for free, and we do what we can.”

Breedlove runs off of donations and grants, so they are always open to more help. To donate, visit their website and click the “Donate” tab at the top right corner.