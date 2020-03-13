Brownfield hospital limiting entrances, screening & questioning visitors

BROWNFIELD, Texas — Brownfield Regional Medical Center on Friday announced special arrangements for anyone coming into the hospital because of corncerns about COVID-19 – sometimes called coronavirus.

“We are limiting access to the hospital with only two points of access being available,” BRMC said. “Everyone entering the building will be screened and asked some questions.”

The two entries will be the ER waiting room and the BRMC clinic entrance.

University Medical Center on Friday announced a special location will be set up soon for anyone coming in with symptoms similar to COVID-19.

The following is a statement from BRMC:

Due to the CoronaVirus safety concerns for our patients, staff, providers, and visitors, it has been recommended to limit access in the hospital and clinic to patients or those with appointments or non-symptomatic patient visitors only. We are limiting access to the hospital with only two points of access being available. Those two points are the ER waiting room entrance and the BRMC clinic entrance. Everyone entering the building will be screened and asked some questions. Please don’t be alarmed by the safety precautions that we are taking due to the CoronaVirus (Covid-19) epidemic.

