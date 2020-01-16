Brownfield ISD cancels class on Friday for flu outbreak

BROWNFIELD, Texas — Brownfield ISD canceled classes for Friday because of an outbreak of the flu.

However, BISD also said, “Brownfield ISD athletic events will continue as scheduled as UIL prohibits the cancellation of District events.”

Brownfield ISD said:

Brownfield ISD will cancel school on Friday, January 17th, due to the outbreak of flu in the community that has affected our students and staff. BISD has a scheduled staff/student holiday on Monday, January 20th.

We understand dismissing school creates a hardship on parents, however the health and safety of our students must continue to be our number one priority.

On Wednesday evening, BISD said, “Flu season is in full force in our community! BISD is committed to ensuring precautionary measures are taken to prevent illnesses.”