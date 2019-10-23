Brownfield man sues West Lubbock night club, claims bouncer was violent

LUBBOCK, Texas– Court records revealed on Wednesday that a Brownfield man is suing a nightclub in West Lubbock for injuries suffered from a bodyguard earlier this week.

On Monday the Plaintiff, identified as Mitchell Williams, entered Chances “R” Nightclub, located at 5610 Frankford Ave., with friends and with “a group he had known for years,” according to court records.

The records states “a gentleman, who was not known by Plaintiff [Williams] or friends, called Plaintiff’s wife and another woman in Plaintiff’s group of friends, “Ugly Whores.”

Williams, according to court records, asked the man to “please apologize to the ladies.” Then, according to the lawsuit, a bouncer at the nightclub grabbed Williams and “dragged him outside of the gate and into the courtyard.”

Another woman in Williams’ group was trying to explain the events that occurred when the bouncer “knocked” Williams’ wife, Kelsey Mitchell, down, and Williams’ went to help her up, court records state.

The lawsuit said the bouncer approached Williams a second time and grabbed and threw him. The bouncer then “proceeded to physically contact another patron, as well,” court records state.

Williams stated that he was “severely injured and could not get up and walk without assistance,” and he and his wife, as well as their friends, “left the premises and proceeded to a friend’s house to assess [his] injuries,” court records state.

Williams stated he was not able to walk and was taken to a “local emergency with severe injuries,” court records state.

The court records state that the business owners “negligently allowed another patron of the nightclub to act inappropriately and negligently allowed such conditions to continue and failed to provide a safe environment” for Mitchell.

Moreover, the court records state that the owners are liable for damages caused to Mitchell by the negligent conduct of the bouncer.

EverythingLubbock.com reached out to Chances “R” Wednesday afternoon and left a voicemail, but there has not been a response yet.