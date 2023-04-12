CORRECTION: The initial version of this report overstated the scope of demolition. The intent is to demolish only the areas that were damaged by a recent fire.

LUBBOCK, Texas– A portion of Bryan’s Steakhouse was scheduled to be demolished so that repairs can be made, according to demolition permits obtained by EverythingLubbock.com.

Bryan’s Steakhouse has been closed since a grill caught fire in early March. The fire was eventually contained, and no injuries were reported.

Owner Bryan Stratton said he does not yet have a timeline for getting the building back in shape. But the first step, he said, is tear down the parts that suffered extensive fire damage. From there, his hope to get repairs made and reopen.