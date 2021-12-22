Amazon Web Services down? Outages reported for third time this month

FILE – An Amazon logo appears on an Amazon delivery van, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, in Boston. A major outage in Amazon’s cloud computing network Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021, severely disrupted services at a wide range of U.S. companies for hours, raising questions about the vulnerability of the internet and its concentration in the hands of a few firms. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Amazon Web Services appears to be suffering from more connection issues Wednesday morning.

According to Downdetector.com, the company, which provides cloud computing services to companies, universities and other entities, started to suffer major issues around 7 a.m. Wednesday.

The issues were impacting a wide range of websites in the eastern United States, including Amazon, Hulu, and Slack, according to xda-developers.com.

“We can confirm a loss of power within a single data center within a single Availability Zone (USE1-AZ4) in the US-EAST-1 Region. This is affecting availability and connectivity to EC2 instances that are part of the affected data center within the affected Availability Zone. We are also experiencing elevated RunInstance API error rates for launches within the affected Availability Zone. Connectivity and power to other data centers within the affected Availability Zone, or other Availability Zones within the US-EAST-1 Region are not affected by this issue, but we would recommend failing away from the affected Availability Zone (USE1-AZ4) if you are able to do so. We continue to work to address the issue and restore power within the affected data center,” Amazon said in a statement to the software development resource.

This story is developing.