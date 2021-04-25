Americans update their closets as they emerge from pandemic

Fashion designer Kevan Hall pauses for a picture with his at his haute couture atelier in West Los Angeles Thursday, March 18, 2021. Fashion retailers and designers had dramatically shifted their offerings more toward casual clothes and away from dressier items since the pandemic. But, they face a conundrum as they design clothing for the summer and fall in the next few weeks. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)

NEW YORK (AP) — After a year of being stuck in sweatpants and slippers, Americans are starting to dress up and go out again.

Levi Strauss is reporting a resurgence in denim and at Macy’s, there’s more demand for dresses as proms and weddings resume.

Anthropologie, Macy’s and Nordstrom are reporting improving sales in dresses.

Such news offers a much needed sales boost for clothing, which has been in the dumps for a year.

They also serve as hopeful signs for a strong economic recovery as Americans show more willingness to take a trip or go out to dinner amid President Joe Biden’s vaccination plan moving ahead of schedule.

