Area auto dealership announces expansion, company name change

Smith South Plains announces today (Tuesday) that it will open a new Ford dealership in Plainview, Texas. The dealership plans to open mid-August 2021 and in addition to the sale of new Ford vehicles, will offer used vehicles, parts, and service for all makes.

Smith South Plains has served West Texas since 1952, when Bill Smith opened the Ford dealership in Slaton, Texas. The company has maintained its roots with a used vehicle and service facility in Slaton and expanded its operations to Levelland.



Along with the expansion to Plainview, Smith South Plains announces that the company will begin operating under a new name and will be known as Smith Auto Family, effective immediately. This rebranding strategy reflects both the evolution of the company as well as its vision for the future. “Smith Auto Family better reflects what our company does– and that is families helping families find and take great care of their vehicles,” states Marketing Director, Nicole Campbell. Along with this change, a newly redesigned company logo has been revealed. The company’s ownership and staff have not changed.



Dealer, Annette Sykora, expressed enthusiasm about the new location saying, “We are excited

to join and serve Plainview and surrounding communities doing what we know best, selling and

servicing new Fords with kindness and integrity.” Regarding the name change Sykora states,

“We are very pleased about the introduction of our new company name; Smith Auto Family,

because it allows us to better represent our business to our customers and puts our highest

value, which has always been ‘family,’ right at the forefront of our business. We’re honored to

continue serving the people of West Texas as Smith Auto Family, and to add Plainview to the

wonderful communities of which we are a part.”



For more information about the expansion and name change please contact Nicole Campbell.



