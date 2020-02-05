Australian bank official says virus is an economic unknown

Breaking News
Weather related announcements for Wednesday, February 5
Closings or Delays
A New World Christian Learning Center Abernathy ISD Bennett Depot Childcare and Learning Center Betty M. Condra School for Education Innovation Borden County ISD Bovina ISD Boys & Girls Clubs of Lubbock Bright Horizons Bright Horizons Preschool Brownfield ISD Calvary Weekday MInistries Catholic Charities Catholic Diocese of Lubbock Children's Orchard Academy Children's Orchard Academy Christ the King Cathedral School Community Health Center of Lubbock Clinics Community Health Center of Lubbock Clinics Community Options - Day Program Cradles to Crayons Creative Learning Center Creative Learning Center Crosbyton CISD Dawson County Offices Dawson ISD DBS Kids DBS Kids DBS Kids Denver City ISD Depot Express After School Programs dimmitt isd Diocese of Lubbock Catholic High School Diocese of Lubbock Catholic High School Discovery Depot Childcare and Learning Center Elite Learing Academy I & II First Baptist Church, Lubbock First Christian Child Development Center First United Methodist Church, Lubbock Floydada ISD Frenship ISD Frenship ISD Friona ISD Goodwill of Lubbock Harmony Science Academy Hart ISD Here We Grow Learning Center Idalou ISD Kids are Cool Kidz Kare Inc Klondike ISD Lakeridge United Methodist Church Lamesa ISD Laugh n' Learn Children's Academy Lazbuddie ISD Learning Tree Children's Academy Learning Tree Children's Academy Levelland ISD LIFE/RUN Center Lil' Tiger's Playhouse - Slaton Lil' Tiger's Playhouse in Slaton Little Angels Feet Daycare Little Angels Feet Daycare Little Wings Loop ISD Lubbock Adult Day Center Lubbock Autism Academy Lubbock Central Appraisal District Lubbock Christian School Lubbock Christian University Lubbock Cooper ISD Lubbock Dream Center Lubbock ISD Lubbock ISD Lubbock Lake Landmark Lullabies & Dragonflies Daycare in Levelland Lullabies and Dragonflies Daycare Meals on Wheels Morton ISD My Little Playhouse - Lubbock My Little Playhouse Learning Center, Lubbock My Little Playhouse, Brownfield My Little Playhouse-Lubbock Nazareth ISD New Home ISD New World Christian Learning Center O'Donnell ISD Olton ISD Petersburg ISD Plainview ISD Post ISD Premier High School Premiere High School Region 17 Education Service Center Region 17 ESC Region 17 ESC Richard Milburn Academy Rise Academy Roosevelt ISD Sands CISD Seagraves ISD Seminole ISD Sharp Academy Smyer ISD Snyder ISD South Plains College South Plains Food Bank Southcrest Christian School Southland ISD Springboard Academics Springlake-Earth ISD Spur ISD St. Luke's Parent Day Out St. Luke's Pre-School & Kindergarten StarCare Specialty Health System Starting Small Child Development Center Starting Small Daycare Stepping Stones Stepping Stones Sundown ISD Tas Montessori Texas Parks & Wildlife Regional Office Texas Tech Texas Tech Univ. Health Sciences Center Texas Tech University Early Head Start Tiny Tots U Learning Academy Treehouse Children's Academy Treehouse Children's Academy Treehouse Children's Academy on Indiana Avenue Trinity Christian School Triumph Public High Schools - Lubbock Triumph Public High Schools, Lubbock Triumph Public High Schools, Lubbock Tulia ISD UMC Activities Center UMC Activities Center UMC Cancer Center Wade Gordon Hairdressing Academy Wayland Baptist University, Plainview Wee Care Wee Care Learning Center Wellman-Union ISD Whiteface CISD Whitharral ISD Wilson ISD

Australian bank official says virus is an economic unknown

Business

by: ROD McGUIRK, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Philip Lowe addresses the National Press Club in Sydney, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020. The wildfires will slow growth by 0.2 percentage points in the six months through March, Lowe told the National Press Club. (Joel Carrett/AAP Image via AP)

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia’s deadly wildfires will have no impact on the nation’s economic growth this year but the impact of a new virus is still unknown, the head of the Australian central bank said on Wednesday.

The wildfires have killed 33 people and destroyed more than 3,000 homes in the nation’s southeast. The fires will slow growth by 0.2 percentage points in the six months through March, Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Philip Lowe told the National Press Club.

But government reconstruction efforts and insurance payouts would leave annual growth “largely unaffected” by the fires, Lowe said.

Lowe described the new virus, however, as a “new uncertainty affecting the Australian economy.”

The new type of coronavirus has sickened thousands of people and spread to several countries from China, which is Australia’s biggest trading partner. The virus is a cousin to one that caused SARS, or severe acute respiratory syndrome.

“It is too early to tell what the overall impact will be,” Lowe said. “But the SARS outbreak in 2003 may provide a guide.”

In 2003, Chinese growth slowed sharply for a few months due to SARS then bounced back sharply when the outbreak was controlled by China and economic stimulus measures were applied.

But the Chinese economy was now larger than it was in 2003 and more integrated with other economies, including Australia. So the international economic spillover from the new virus could be larger, Lowe said.

Another major factor effecting the Australian economy was an ongoing drought. Drought was expected to reduce farm produce by 10% in the current fiscal year that ends on June 30 and place a 0.25% drag on annual growth.

The bank expects the Australian economy will grow by 2.75% in the current fiscal year and 3% next year.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

