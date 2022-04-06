(WXIN) — For the first time, Walt Disney World is giving an exclusive deal to Disney+ subscribers.

Fans with a subscription to Disney’s streaming service can save up to 25% on rooms at select Disney resorts in Florida most nights from July 8 through Sept. 30, 2022.

To claim the offer, your Disney+ subscription must be linked to your My Disney Experience account.

Subscribers will be able to enjoy the standard perks that come with staying at a Walt Disney World resort, including complimentary transportation such as the monorail, Disney Skyliner and water taxis.

As part of Disney World’s 50th-anniversary celebration, resort guests also get 30 minutes of early entry to all four Disney parks (Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios and Disney’s Animal Kingdom).

Guests staying in Disney Deluxe or Deluxe Villa Resorts will get extended evening hours on select nights in select theme parks.