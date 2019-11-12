Breaking News
Huge Red Raider victory off the court – Texas Tech gets Nimari Burnett

Germany’s Lufthansa, union agree to arbitration in dispute

Business
Posted: / Updated:

A Lufthansa aircraft lands at the airport in Frankfurt, Germany, Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019. The flight attendants’ union Ufo is on strike at Lufthansa for 48 hours. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)

BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s largest airline, Lufthansa, says it has agreed to enter arbitration with a union representing cabin crew workers, averting the possibility of more strikes for the time being.

Lufthansa said Tuesday in a joint statement with the UFO union that recent talks between the two sides had been “constructive” and shown “that we can come to a solution together.”

The union most recently held a two-day strike last week, forcing Lufthansa to cancel hundreds of flights.

The two sides have been locked in a bitter dispute over pay and the union’s legal status.

They say they hope a neutral arbitrator will now help them find a solution acceptable to both parties and plan a press statement on the progress on Thursday.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

News Highlights

More News Highlights

Don't Miss

Event Calendar