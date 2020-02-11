1  of  82
Closings or Delays
Abernathy ISD Amherst ISD Anton ISD Bovina ISD Calvary Weekday Ministries Catholic Charities Diocese of Lubbock Children's Orchard Academy Children's World Christ the King Cathedral School Community Health Center of Lubbock Clinics Community Options - Day Program Cotton Center ISD Cradles to Crayons Creative Learning Center Crosbyton CISD Dimmitt ISD Diocese of Lubbock Catholic High School Elite Learing Academy I & II Farwell ISD First Christian Child Development Center First United Methodist Church, Littlefield Frenship ISD FUMC Child Development - Plainview Goodwill Industries of Northwest Texas Hale Center ISD Hart ISD High Point Village Idalou ISD Indiana Avenue Baptist Church Preschool & PDO Lazbuddie ISD Levelland ISD Littlefield ISD Lubbock Autism Academy Lubbock Christian School Lubbock Cooper ISD Lubbock ISD Lullabies & Dragonflies Daycare in Levelland Morton ISD Muleshoe ISD My Little Playhouse - Lubbock Nazareth ISD New Deal ISD Olton ISD Petersburg ISD Plainview ISD Premier High School Ralls ISD Region 17 ESC Rise Academy Roosevelt ISD Shallowater ISD Sharp Academy Silverton ISD Slaton ISD South Plains College Southcrest Christian School Southland ISD Springboard Academics Springlake-Earth ISD St. Luke's Parent Day Out St. Luke's Pre-School & Kindergarten StarCare Specialty Health System Stepping Stones Sudan ISD Sugar 'N Spice Preschool Sundown ISD Tas Montessori Texas Parks & Wildlife Regional Office Texas Tech Center for Early Head Start Texas Tech University Treehouse Children's Academy Trinity Christian School Triumph Public High Schools - Lubbock Tulia ISD Turkey-Quitaque ISD UMC Activities Center UMC Cancer Center Wayland Baptist University, Plainview Wee Care Learning Center Whiteface CISD Whitharral ISD Wilson ISD

Intel, Vivo latest to drop out of tech show over virus fears

Business
Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this Feb. 27, 2017 file photo, people crowd at the LG stand during the Mobile World Congress wireless show in Barcelona, Spain. Sony and Amazon are the latest companies to pull out of a major European technology show over virus fears.Sony said Monday it’s scrapping its appearance at Mobile World Congress, the world’s biggest mobile industry trade fair, in Barcelona, Spain later this month. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti, File)

LONDON (AP) — U.S. chip maker Intel and Chinese smartphone maker Vivo are among the latest companies to pull out of a major European technology fair over virus worries.

The two companies said Tuesday they would not participate in the Mobile World Congress to be held in Barcelona, Spain, on Feb. 24-27.

“The safety and wellbeing of all our employees and partners is our top priority, and we have withdrawn from this year’s Mobile World Congress out of an abundance of caution,” Intel said by email.

Vivo said it was dropping out for similar reasons.

Ericsson, Amazon, Sony and LG have previously said they’re scrapping their plans to attend Mobile World Congress, the world’s biggest mobile industry trade show. It was expected to attract more than 100,000 visitors, including 5,000-6,000 from China, the source of the viral outbreak that has infected tens of thousands of people and killed more than 1,000.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

News Highlights

More News Highlights

Don't Miss

Event Calendar