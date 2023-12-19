LUBBOCK, Texas–The Texas Festivals and Events Association (TFEA) has announced that The Lubbock Arts Festival has won 1st place in the ‘Best Overall Event’ for festivals that have budgets between $250,001-$750,000.

The Lubbock Arts Festival has been rewarded this recognition due to its 20% increase in attendance and its commendable expansion of art programming for adults and children.

The executive director of the Lubbock Arts Alliance, Elizabeth Grisby, had commented on the festivals high praises saying,

“We’re thrilled and very honored to be named the ‘Best of Texas’ by TFEA yet again. It highlights not only the quality of the festival, but the excellence of the work that our small staff and large group of volunteers put into making the Lubbock Arts Festival bigger and better every year.”

The Children’s Art Area presented by Texas Tech Physicians at the Lubbock Arts Festival was also recognized with the ‘Best Children’s Programming’ award from TFEA. This award highlighted the festival’s devotion to providing young people with art experiences that will never be forgotten.

The 46th Lubbock Arts Festival, presented by United Supermarkets, will be returning to the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center on April 13-14, 2024, and the theme will be “Colorama”

Be sure to visit lubbockartsfestival.org, for more information.