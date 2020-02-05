Merck to spin off assets with $6.5B in sales; Q4 profit up

Breaking News
Weather related announcements for Wednesday, February 5
Closings or Delays
A New World Christian Learning Center Abernathy ISD Bennett Depot Childcare and Learning Center Betty M. Condra School for Education Innovation Borden County ISD Bovina ISD Boys & Girls Clubs of Lubbock Bright Horizons Bright Horizons Preschool Brownfield ISD Calvary Weekday MInistries Catholic Charities Catholic Diocese of Lubbock Children's Orchard Academy Children's Orchard Academy Christ the King Cathedral School Community Health Center of Lubbock Clinics Community Health Center of Lubbock Clinics Community Options - Day Program Cradles to Crayons Creative Learning Center Creative Learning Center Crosbyton CISD Dawson County Offices Dawson ISD DBS Kids DBS Kids DBS Kids Denver City ISD Depot Express After School Programs dimmitt isd Diocese of Lubbock Catholic High School Diocese of Lubbock Catholic High School Discovery Depot Childcare and Learning Center Elite Learing Academy I & II First Baptist Church, Lubbock First Christian Child Development Center First United Methodist Church, Lubbock Floydada ISD Frenship ISD Frenship ISD Friona ISD Goodwill of Lubbock Harmony Science Academy Hart ISD Here We Grow Learning Center Idalou ISD Kids are Cool Kidz Kare Inc Klondike ISD Lakeridge United Methodist Church Lamesa ISD Laugh n' Learn Children's Academy Lazbuddie ISD Learning Tree Children's Academy Learning Tree Children's Academy Levelland ISD LIFE/RUN Center Lil' Tiger's Playhouse - Slaton Lil' Tiger's Playhouse in Slaton Little Angels Feet Daycare Little Angels Feet Daycare Little Wings Loop ISD Lubbock Adult Day Center Lubbock Autism Academy Lubbock Central Appraisal District Lubbock Christian School Lubbock Christian University Lubbock Cooper ISD Lubbock Dream Center Lubbock ISD Lubbock ISD Lubbock Lake Landmark Lullabies & Dragonflies Daycare in Levelland Lullabies and Dragonflies Daycare Meals on Wheels Morton ISD My Little Playhouse - Lubbock My Little Playhouse Learning Center, Lubbock My Little Playhouse, Brownfield My Little Playhouse-Lubbock Nazareth ISD New Home ISD New World Christian Learning Center O'Donnell ISD Olton ISD Petersburg ISD Plainview ISD Post ISD Premier High School Premiere High School Region 17 Education Service Center Region 17 ESC Region 17 ESC Richard Milburn Academy Rise Academy Roosevelt ISD Sands CISD Seagraves ISD Seminole ISD Sharp Academy Smyer ISD Snyder ISD South Plains College South Plains Food Bank Southcrest Christian School Southland ISD Springboard Academics Springlake-Earth ISD Spur ISD St. Luke's Parent Day Out St. Luke's Pre-School & Kindergarten StarCare Specialty Health System Starting Small Child Development Center Starting Small Daycare Stepping Stones Stepping Stones Sundown ISD Tas Montessori Texas Parks & Wildlife Regional Office Texas Tech Texas Tech Univ. Health Sciences Center Texas Tech University Early Head Start Tiny Tots U Learning Academy Treehouse Children's Academy Treehouse Children's Academy Treehouse Children's Academy on Indiana Avenue Trinity Christian School Triumph Public High Schools - Lubbock Triumph Public High Schools, Lubbock Triumph Public High Schools, Lubbock Tulia ISD UMC Activities Center UMC Activities Center UMC Cancer Center Wade Gordon Hairdressing Academy Wayland Baptist University, Plainview Wee Care Wee Care Learning Center Wellman-Union ISD Whiteface CISD Whitharral ISD Wilson ISD

Merck to spin off assets with $6.5B in sales; Q4 profit up

Business

by: LINDA A. JOHNSON, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

FILE- This May 1, 2018, file photo shows Merck corporate headquarters in Kenilworth, N.J. Merck is posting a 29% jump in fourth-quarter profit and it’s spinning off its women’s health division and other operations that churn out $6.5 billion in annual revenues. The drugmaker on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020 reported net income of $2.36 billion, up from $1.83 billion, a year earlier. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

Merck is posting a 29% jump in fourth-quarter profit and it’s spinning off its women’s health division and other operations that churn out $6.5 billion in annual revenues.

The maneuver culminates a steady shift of Merck’s business the past several years from a primary care drugmaker with 160 products, to a company focused on its surging but young oncology business, as well as growing sales of its vaccine, hospital products and veterinary medicines..

Chief Executive Kenneth Frazier said in an interview that the spinoff will ensure Merck’s long-term growth, while the new company will have strong cash flow to expand in women’s health, which wasn’t getting enough attention.

“That didn’t feel right,” Frazier said. “It’s a large market. It’s got great opportunity and they’re intending to become a leader in women’s health.”

The drugmaker on Wednesday reported net income of $2.36 billion, or 92 cents per share, up from $1.83 billion, or 69 cents per share, a year earlier.

Adjusted earnings came to $2.98 billion, or $1.16 per share, edging out by a penny the projections from Wall Street analysts, according to a survey by FactSet.

The maker of Januvia Type 2 diabetes pills reported revenue of $11.87 billion, up 8% from a year ago. That missed analysts’ expectations for $11.98 billion.

Merck said the spinoff of women’s medicines and some of its older drugs and biosimilars, or near-copies of biologic drugs, is expected to be completed in the first half of 2021. It will create a new company via a tax-free distribution to Merck shareholders.

It expects to record $1.5 billion in operating efficiencies by 2024 with the spinoff.

Merck’s pharmaceutical business posted sales totaling $10.53 billion in the fourth quarter, up 8%.

Cancer blockbuster Keytruda, one of the top new oncology drugs that boost the immune system to hunt and kill cancer cells, led sales, bringing in $3.11 billion in the quarter. For the year, it posted a whopping $11.08 billion in sales, nearly 24% of total company sales.

The company, based in Kenilworth, New Jersey, forecast adjusted annual net income of $5.62 to $5.77 per share, for all of 2020, and revenue ranging from $48.8 billion to $50.3 billion. Analysts were expecting earnings of $5.64 per share and revenue of $46.4 billion.







