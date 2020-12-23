Orders for big-ticket manufactured goods up 0.9% in November

FILE – In this Sept. 23, 2019, file photo, clothes dryers, top, are stacked on top of washing machines at a Home Depot store location, in Boston. Orders to U.S. factories for big-ticket manufactured goods increased a weak 0.4% in August following a much larger July gain. The Commerce Department reported Friday, Sept. 25, 2020 that the August advance marked the fourth consecutive increase but was far lower than the 11.7% surge seen in July. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Orders to U.S. factories for big-ticketed manufactured goods rose a moderate 0.9% in November with a key category that tracks business investment plans showing a gain.

The November gain in orders for durable goods, items expected to last at least three years, followed stronger gains in recent months including a 3.8% rise in October, the Commerce Department said Wednesday.

A key category that serves as a proxy for business investment spending rose a modest 0.4% in November following much stronger gains of 3.6% in October and 3.9% in September.

Analysts are concerned that business investment could begin to fade if the resurgence of the coronavirus curtails demand.

The strength in November included a 3.4% rise in demand for motor vehicles and parts, which represented a rebound following a 2.5% drop in October.

Overall, orders for transportation equipment rose by 1.9%. Demand for commercial aircraft fell by 2.9% as the airline industry continued to be battered by a slump in travel due to the pandemic.

Oren Klachkin, an economist at Oxford Economics, noted the slowdown in overall orders and said “factory activity is set to grind forward in a low gear in 2021.” He said this would reflect weaker spending on consumer goods and a slowing in economic momentum.