Polish presidential election up in air 4 days before vote

FILE – In this file photo taken Feb. 19, 2020, Poland's President Andrzej Duda, center, campaigning for his re-election in Warsaw, Poland.

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s presidential election is scheduled to take place in four days, but nobody can say yet whether it will happen or not.

The May 10 date was set months ago, but the coronavirus pandemic and a government-ordered lockdown threw preparations for Sunday’s election into disarray. Bitter fighting between the conservative ruling party and its political opponents has kept them from agreeing on an alternative.

Legislation to authorize a proposed postal vote is still pending in parliament. The government minister in charge of the vote described pulling off by-mail balloting on Sunday as an impossible task, but the presidential election has not been postponed, either.

Illustrating the uncertainty, the opposition-controlled Senate voted 51-49 to tell the government it wants a “state of natural disaster” declared immediately over the coronavirus pandemic, an action that would provide legal grounds for postponing the vote by three months.

The governing Law and Justice party was setting the stage for a two-week postponement, seeking a top court’s permission for the delay. The party previously pushed for maintaining the original schedule — a May 10 election followed by a runoff two weeks later, if needed – by proposing a vote done exclusively by mail.

Under the current plan, 30 million registered voters would receive ballots in their home mailboxes and then on Sunday drop them in boxes set up in their neighborhoods.

Party leader Jaroslaw Kaczynski insists the Polish Constitution requires the presidential election to take place in May. He also acknowledged that Law and Justice’s candidate, President Andrzej Duda, could lose the strong lead opinion polls give him now if the vote is delayed and fallout from the pandemic hits the now-robust Polish economy.

Rival parties argue that during the lockdown, their candidates have not been able to campaign properly while incumbent Duda frequently appears on state television broadcasts about the government’s virus-fighting efforts.

A debate Wednesday night among all 10 presidential candidates was a rare chance for all of them to speak to voters.

All of Poland’s living ex-presidentsand several former prime ministers plan to boycott what they called a “pseudo-election.”

Amid the uncertainly, Donald Tusk, an ex-prime minister and former top European Union leader, cited on Twitter an old joke about the shape of democracy in autocratic Belarus: “You never knew if or when elections will take place, but you always knew who will win.”

International democracy watchdogs, including the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe, have also voiced concerns about the government’s rushed plans for the postal vote.

Many Poles say they also intend to boycott the election because they don’t trust the vote by mail will be anonymous or fair.

Law and Justice proposed holding an all-postal vote weeks ago, saying that was a safe option during the pandemic. But the change in balloting methods requires parliamentary approval.

The legislation passed the lower house of parliament last month but the Senate rejected it Tuesday. The bill now goes back to the lower house, where a final vote is expected Thursday. The outcome is uncertain.

The deputy prime minister tasked with overseeing work to carry out the postal vote, Jacek Sasin, said this week that the schedule leaves too little timefor 30 million ballots to be delivered by Sunday.

Reflecting the uncertainty, the speaker of Poland’s parliament is seeking the Constitutional Court’s consent to defer the presidential election until May 23. That’s the latest legal date under a constitutionally dictated schedule based on Duda’s 5-year term expiring on Aug. 6.

Parliament Speaker Elzbieta Witek, who holds the authority to set election dates, also asked the electoral commission if it could successfully supervise a vote on Sunday.

The head of the commission, Sylwester Marciniak, replied that it was “impossible for legal and organizational reasons,” the PAP news agency said.

Complicating matters further, some members of a small party that is part of Poland’s coalition government support a postponement.

The rift could lead to a larger political crisis if the vote Thursday on postal balloting does not secure the narrow majority Law and Justice holds in the lower house.

Law and Justice lawmaker and spokesman, Radoslaw Fogiel insists that under the extraordinary circumstances of the pandemic, the party is trying to “solve the problems, rather than look for them.”

Video journalist Rafal Niedzielski contributed to this report.