U.S. pizza sales, booming in pandemic, start to slow

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — After a pandemic-fueled boom, U.S. pizza sales appear to be headed back to earth.

Domino’s and Papa John’s pizza chains both said Thursday that their same-store sales lost steam in the fourth quarter compared to the huge increases they saw earlier in 2020.

That slowdown is expected to continue well into this year. Pizza delivery remains popular, but diners’ choices are expanding, with more restaurants now offering delivery.

Pizza could also be pressured as the pandemic eases and dining rooms reopen.