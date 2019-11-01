Breaking News
Overnight shooting leaves two seriously injured

US construction spending rises 0.5% in September

Business

by: MATT OTT, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

In this Oct. 2, 2019 photo, carpenters work on a construction site in North Andover, Mass. On Friday, Nov. 1, the Commerce Department reports on U.S. construction spending in September. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. construction spending rose 0.5% in September, boosted by government and private residential projects.

The Commerce Department said Friday that government construction rose 1.5% during the month, powered by state and local building.

The September increase comes as the previous August gain of 0.1% was revised down to -0.3%.

Private residential construction increased 0.6%, with single family home construction up 1.3% but apartment building or multi-family home projects falling 0.7%.

Overall construction after adjusting for seasonal variations came in at an annual rate of $1.29 trillion, 2 percent lower than September 2018.

During the first nine months of 2019, U.S. construction spending was $968.7 billion, a drop of 2.2% from the first nine months of 2018.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

News Highlights

More News Highlights

Don't Miss

Event Calendar