Wienerschnitzel’s world-famous chili available in cans to purchase

IRVINE, California– Wienerschnitzel fans can now rejoice after the restaurant announced that, for the first time ever, customers can now purchase 15 ounce cans of the famous chili sauce.

The cans will be sold for $5, and they will be available at your nearest Wienerschnitzel, according to a Wienerschnitzel news release.

“Our fans were always asking our team members if they could buy the chili sauce we use on our hot dogs, burgers and fries,” says Doug Koegeboehn, chief marketing officer for Wienerschnitzel. “We listened and we’re happy to offer our customers a new way to enjoy Wienerschnitzel at home whenever or however they want.”