Breaking News
LPD said armed robbery is what led to SWAT stand-off in Central Lubbock

Wienerschnitzel’s world-famous chili available in cans to purchase

Business

by:

Posted: / Updated:

IRVINE, California– Wienerschnitzel fans can now rejoice after the restaurant announced that, for the first time ever, customers can now purchase 15 ounce cans of the famous chili sauce.

The cans will be sold for $5, and they will be available at your nearest Wienerschnitzel, according to a Wienerschnitzel news release.

“Our fans were always asking our team members if they could buy the chili sauce we use on our hot dogs, burgers and fries,” says Doug Koegeboehn, chief marketing officer for Wienerschnitzel. “We listened and we’re happy to offer our customers a new way to enjoy Wienerschnitzel at home whenever or however they want.”

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

News Highlights

More News Highlights

Don't Miss

Event Calendar