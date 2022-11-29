LUBBOCK, Texas — After Lubbock natives Joshua and Isabella Aguirre lost nearly everything to a fire that destroyed their San Antonio apartment Tuesday morning, they said they are leaning on the support of the South Plains to rebuild.

“I woke up to notice my bed was starting to catch on fire,” Isabella, Joshua’s seventh-grade niece, said. “My whole room and window is gone, all of my stuff is gone. As of right now, we have nothing.”

The pair is relatively new to San Antonio but are already considering having to make the difficult move back to Lubbock if they cannot land back on their feet in their new home.

“As far as Isabella’s schooling, we’re going to try to stay,” Joshua said. “She’s got so many brand new friends here, she has fallen in love with the teachers.”

They hope their friends back home in Lubbock may lend a helping hand wherever they can. A GoFundMe started this morning raised just over a $1,000 so far, one third of their goal.

“Any type of donation, anything will help,” Joshua said. “We’re still looking for anything from A to Z. We’re definitely starting back from page one.”

In the face of their loss, they are grateful for the irreplaceable things they still have. Among them was a treasured box of rosaries and prayer cards passed down from their late grandparents.

“By the grace of God, the fire barely even scathed it,” Josh said. “We feel like they were definitely looking over us this morning. Everything can be replaced. We’re very thankful we didn’t lose anybody.”

If you are interested in helping out, donations could be made here.