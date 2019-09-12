California man charged in Lubbock for trying to get naked pictures of 15-year-old

LUBBOCK, Texas — A grand jury in Lubbock charged Joe Weldon Skipworth, 43, of California with enticement of minor and attempted production of child pornography.

A criminal complaint said Skipworth used Facebook messenger in July to contact a 15-year-old girl in New Deal who might described as distant family to Skipworth.

The complaint said Skipworth wrote to her, “I like this one thing very very much, but I’m afraid to tell you what what that is!!!!”

She wrote back to him, “dude i’m an open book plus we family you can tell me anything.”

He wanted a promise that she wouldn’t tell anyone. She agreed, saying, “i swear. on everything.”

He then asked her for naked pictures, the complaint said. She declined, and told her mom about it.

At the time of the criminal complaint, Skipworth was already arrested for a probation violation. Federal records indicated that arrangements were in the works to transfer Skipworth from Merced, California to Lubbock.