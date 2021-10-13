California woman charged with hosting underage teen sex parties

LOS GATOS, Calif. (KRON) — A California woman has been charged for hosting secret teen parties with alcohol and sex, according to charges filed by the Santa Clara County District Attorney’s Office.

Charges said that 47-year-old Shannon O’Connor encouraged sex acts among the teens, sometimes non-consensual, and sometimes while she watched.

The parties were considered secret because O’Connor discouraged the teens from telling their parents about the parties or calling for help when one of them passed out in their own vomit, according to the statement of facts.

O’Connor, also known as Shannon Brugawho, is charged with 39 criminal counts, including felony child abuse, sexual assault and providing alcohol to minors.

As of Tuesday morning, an arraignment hearing was pending.

“It took a lot of brave children to come forward and to untangle this deeply disturbing case,” District Attorney Jeff Rosen said. “As a parent, I’m shocked. As the DA, I’m determined to hold those adults who endanger children fully accountable to the law and our community.”

According to prosecutors, during a New Year’s Eve party at O’Connor’s home with about five 14-year-olds, “the defendant watched and laughed as a drunk teen sexually battered a young girl in bed.”

O’Connor allegedly brought one drunk teen into a bedroom at her home where an intoxicated 14-year-old girl was lying in the bed. After she was assaulted, the girl said to the defendant: “Why did you leave me in there with him? Like why did you like do that? Like you knew like what he was going to do me.”

Additionally, documents say O’Connor would Snapchat or text teens inviting them over in the middle of the night to drink at her house.

In a separate case, O’Connor faces felony fraud charges for making more than $120,000 in unauthorized charges on a company card she was given as an administrative assistant for Aruba Networks.

O’Connor was arrested in Idaho and will be extradited to California, officials say.