Canaday family sues Lubbock business for $1 million or more after deadly crash

LUBBOCK, Texas — The family of Amber Canaday filed a lawsuit Thursday against Sean Woodard and a company called A&J Blinds for $1 million or more.

The lawsuit said Woodard was driving a pickup truck for A&J Blinds on May 6. Canaday was driving her car and had stopped in the turn lane and was waiting to turn left at 50th Street and Milwaukee Avenue.

“Woodard failed to drive in a single lane of traffic and veered into the center turn lane and struck Amber Canaday,” the lawsuit said.

On the day it happened, a statement from Lubbock Police said Canaday, 24, died in the crash.

The lawsuit said Woodward was negligent and caused a “horrific collision and the death of Amber Canaday.”

“He failed to drive in a single lane of traffic and crossed over into the lane of travel of Amber Canaday, which resulted in a deadly collision,” the lawsuit also said.

The lawsuit made a list of allegations including, “failing to maintain a proper lookout” and “failing to keep his vehicle in proper control.” The lawsuit also used words like wanton and reckless.

“Amber Canaday was a loving and dutiful mother and provider,” the lawsuit said. It also said her children no longer have her love, care, nurture, advice, counsel, guidance and affection.

The family was told this week that criminal charges would not be filed against Woodard.

Because Woodard was driving on behalf of a company, according to the lawsuit, then the company is also responsible under a legal doctrine called respondent superior. In simple terms, the lawsuit said the company had a duty to make sure its employee and its truck were not a danger to other people.

EverythingLubbock.com reached out to A&J Blinds. An update will be provided if the company chooses to make a comment.

