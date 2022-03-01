LUBBOCK, Texas — VFW Post 2466, the Military Order of the Purple Heart Chapter 0900, the American Legion Post 575 and the Friends of the Monument of Courage will hold a candlelight vigil to pray for Ukraine and its people on Friday in Lubbock.

The event will take place at 7:15 p.m. at the Monument of Courage in Henry Huneke Park (84th Street and Nashville Avenue).

The public is invited to join the candlelight vigil and the solemn prayer.

Organizers said they hope local students from Ukraine or those with Ukrainian ties will attend.