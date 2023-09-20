CLOVIS, N.M. — Cannon Air Force Base is partnering with community officials starting October 1 to highlight opportunities for local participation in federal government contracts, according to a press release.

A press release said the partnership will drive a consistent flow of information as business opportunities are posted to the federal site. When posted to the federal site, notifications will also be posted on the county’s website.

The information will also be posted to the City of Portales’ website, Facebook page and Instagram.