Captured: Woman wanted for murder in Snyder arrested, along with codefendant

SNYDER, Texas– The Snyder Police Department announced Wednesday that both people wanted in connection with a murder in Snyder were located and arrested, according to Snyder PD in a news release.

[images provided by the Snyder Police Department]

Donald Earl Robinson and Misty Ann Parham were identified as those individuals Sunday by police. By Tuesday, Robinson was apprehended, and Parham was still wanted at large.

Both were wanted in connection to the murder of Norris Lee Williams, 38, according to police.

RELATED STORY: 1 captured, 1 at large in connection to Snyder murder, police say

Although Robinson and Parham remained in custody Wednesday, police said the case was still active and were seeking information.

If anyone has any information pertaining to the case, they are asked to contact the Criminal Investigation Division of the Snyder Police Department at (325) 574-0261.

The Texas Rangers were also assisting in the case Wednesday.