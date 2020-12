LUBBOCK, Texas — Police, fire and EMS responded to a crash Wednesday morning near Estacado High School between a car and a bus. The time of the call was just after 10:00 a.m.

Officials said the car flipped after the crash. There were two people trapped and Lubbock Fire Rescue used the jaws of life to get them out. As of 10:15 a.m., police said so far it looks like there were minor injuries.