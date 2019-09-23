Car smashed through fence at Monterey H.S. Monday morning

LUBBOCK, Texas — Just before 10:00 A.M. Monday, Lubbock Police responded to a car that crashed through a fence at Monterey High School.

Police said two people suffered minor injuries and EMS did not transport anyone to a local hospital.

Lubbock ISD provided an update and said a student in the near parking lot accidentally pushed the accelerator and ran into the fence.

LISD said no students were on the field at the time of the incident. The damage was only to the outer fence and not the track itself.