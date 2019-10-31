Car thefts increase during cold months because of unattended vehicles

LUBBOCK, Texas – When it’s cold outside, it naturally takes longer for people to warm up their cars in the morning. But, Lubbock authorities are reminding people you need to be near your car if it is on.

“They are out and about watching, you do not want to be a victim,” said Jennifer Anderson, auto theft prevention coordinator for The South Plains Auto Theft Task Force.

If someone gets caught leaving their car unattended while it’s running, she said a ticket can be issued.

“It’s a class C misdemeanor so it is a ticketed offense,” she said. “The fines can range up to about $500.”

However, if the car is a remote start, that would be the exception to the rule.

According to the South Plains Auto Theft Task Force, they do not always find the cars.

“We can find them if they get reported soon enough but right now with the weather being bad the roads are being watched by other things so it takes a little bit to get it reported and into the databases so it takes a little extra time,” Anderson said.

If they are found most of the time they aren’t in the best care.

“They riffle through them. Some people have already started living out of them or doing their own thing out of them or they are just leaving them places and doing other crimes in them,” Anderson said.

They say to keep your car locked because every year the number of vehicle thefts increases.