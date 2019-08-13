Carino’s in Lubbock shut down

Near South Loop and Slide Road (Nexstar/Staff)

LUBBOCK, Texas — Carino’s in Lubbock, at 6821 Slide Road, closed down according to a sign on the front door.

“Thank you, Lubbock, for supporting your local Carino’s,” a sign on the front door said. “This location is closed. Please visit our Midland location.”

The Johnny Carino’s website said there are “over 70 locations in the US and 10 across the Middle East.”

The website also said, “In 1997, Fired Up Restaurant Concepts acquired the only five existing Johnny Carino’s Italian Kitchen, infusing them with the energy and passion we know today.”

The website for Nation’s Restaurant News said “At its peak, in 2006, the chain had 173 company-owned and franchised locations in 30 states.”

EverythingLubbock.com is in the process of reaching out to the company for more information.

CLICK HERE to react on our Facebook page.