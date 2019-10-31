Carnival for a cause happening at Skooners Grill and Bar at 4 p.m.

LUBBOCK, Texas– Skooners Grill and Bar is hosting a carnival for a cause this evening for adults and children from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Thursday, 1617 University Ave

There will be plenty of treats for all those little ghouls and goblins, games, live music and a bouncy house, according to a Skooners flyer.

The purpose of the carnival is to raise money for the family of Isaac Montoya, “a beloved, single father of three who passed away unexpectedly October 16, 2019,” the flyer said.

All funds raised will go towards Montoya’s final expenses, as well as to his children.