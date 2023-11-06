Lubbock, Texas — Court Appointed Special Advocate otherwise known as CASA, of the South Plains, encouraged local churches and congregations to observe Stand Sunday on November 12.

CASA told EverythingLubbock.com that there are a thousand children in foster care within the South Plains region.

Tabitha Rendon of CASA outreach said, “Bishop Aaron Blake, senior of Brownwood, Texas, created what is Stand Sunday because he saw that there was an inactive effort going on for the child welfare system in his community.”

Rendon said Bishop Blake made a day to bring awareness within his church, asking his congregation to help the kids in the foster system in some way. From then on, it was recognized nationwide, said Rendon.

Through reaching out to many local faith-based organizations this year, Rendon has been able to talk to leaders and churches but has not been able to reach all of them.

CASA hopes the public will participate in the observance of Stand Sunday incorporating the message of the foster kids and praying over the children.

If you would like to get more information about Stand Sunday or participate, you can contact Tabitha Rendon at (806) 535- 2782 or visit the CASA website here.