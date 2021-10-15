Casias pointed gun at LPD officer before officer-involved shooting, police report said

LUBBOCK, Texas — A police report provided new context Friday concerning an officer-involved shooting, which happened Wednesday afternoon.

Police previously said an officer fired a shot at Mark Anthony Casias, III, 19. Police said Casias was not injured, and officers arrested him after the shooting incident for aggravated assault on a peace officer.

Police responded to the Omni Apartments, 4602 54th Street at 4:41 p.m. for the report of shots fired. While driving to the scene, an officer heard gunshots.

“[The officer] observed a male subject, later identified as [Casias], firing a gun on the north side of the apartment complex,” a police report said.

The report said, “[The officer] made contact with [Casias] who turned and pointed the firearm at [the officer]. [Casias] placed [the officer] in fear of serious bodily injury or death and [the officer] fired one shot at [Casias].”

Image of Mark Casias III from Lubbock Co., Detention Center

4600 block of 54th Street (Nexstar/Staff)

On Friday, EverythingLubbock.com asked police if the officer fired a warning shot, or if the officer shot and missed. Police said there would be no comment on that question right now.

EverythingLubbock.com held back publishing the name of the officer because police said there could be an issue with officer safety.

Casias posted bond while the criminal case remained pending, and he was no longer in custody Friday.