Caught on video: Man on front porch exposes himself, Lubbock Police investigating

LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Police said on Thursday a case would be presented to prosecutors for them to decide what charges if any would be filed against a man caught more or less naked on someone’s Ring Doorbell video.

WARNING: the video is graphic. Viewer discretion is advised.

Police were called on June 21 to a home in the Arnett Benson area of Lubbock. A woman said while she was at work, she was notified of someone at her front door by her doorbell video system.

As the man walked around the property, the video showed him taking off more and more clothes.

“[The suspect] tapped on the glass with his fingers and moved his head back and forth, like he was trying to see into the house,” a police report said.

At one point in the video the man had his private parts fully exposed and he was touching himself inappropriately.

Police looked for the man and found him at a neighbor’s house “in the driveway under laying under a truck.”

The police report said an officer could smell the faint odor of alcohol, and the man said he had been drinking earlier.

According to the police report, the man said he intended to stay with a friend, but was not certain which house belonged to his friend.

Police did not file charges at the time but instead collected evidence including the doorbell video. There was no timetable yet on when prosecutors would decide on criminal charges.