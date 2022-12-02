LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Fire Rescue said the cause of a house fire in the 2000 block of East 7th Street that sent one person to the hospital on Friday afternoon was classified as criminal.

According to LFR, someone was in the home that firefighters pulled out through a bedroom window. LFR said one person was taken to University Medical Center by Emergency Medical Services for smoke inhalation.

LFR said firefighters “extinguished the fire quickly keeping it contained to one bedroom in the home.”

The investigation is ongoing, according to LFR.