CBS Sports writer says Corprew not coming back to the Red Raiders

LUBBOCK, Texas — A reporter for CBS Sports said Tuesday morning on Twitter that basketball player Deshawn Corprew will not return to Texas Tech.
Jon Rothstein said, “Chris Beard tells me that Deshawn Corprew will not return to Texas Tech and will transfer. Was suspended indefinitely. Averaged 5.0 PPG and 3.3 RPG in 13.5 MPG last season.”
Corprew was suspended from the team in June amid allegations of a Title IX allegation.
Title IX can be a reference to federal protections for gender equality in sports, as well prohibitions against harassment on the basis of religion, national origin, disability and other factors.
Officials have not released specific details on what Corprew was accused of doing.