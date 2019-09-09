CBS Sports writer says Corprew not coming back to the Red Raiders

ANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 27: Deshawn Corprew #3 of the Texas Tech Red Raiders shoots the ball during a practice session ahead of the 2019 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament West Regional at Honda Center on March 27, 2019 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Yong Teck Lim/Getty Images)

LUBBOCK, Texas — A reporter for CBS Sports said Tuesday morning on Twitter that basketball player Deshawn Corprew will not return to Texas Tech.

Jon Rothstein said, “Chris Beard tells me that Deshawn Corprew will not return to Texas Tech and will transfer. Was suspended indefinitely. Averaged 5.0 PPG and 3.3 RPG in 13.5 MPG last season.”

Corprew was suspended from the team in June amid allegations of a Title IX allegation.

Title IX can be a reference to federal protections for gender equality in sports, as well prohibitions against harassment on the basis of religion, national origin, disability and other factors.

Officials have not released specific details on what Corprew was accused of doing.