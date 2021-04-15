Charter Review Committee holds second public hearing

LUBBOCK, Texas — On Thursday, the Charter Review Committee held their second public hearing in an effort to receive feedback from members of the community regarding the city’s charter.

Many of the citizen’s who attended the meeting sought higher pay for city council members as well as the mayor. Discussions regarding how much councilmembers should make also occurred.

Additionally, Chapter 4 of the Lubbock City Charter was also a topic of discussion. Click the video player above to watch members of the community make their suggestions.

The committee has until June 8 to present a final list of recommendations to city council.