Update: Officials deemed the area as safe.

LEVELLAND, Texas– There was a chemical spill in Levelland at Highway 114 and Progressive Place, according to Levelland-Hockley County Emergency Management.

There was a strong odor of vinegar/pickle in the area, according to authorities. The spill was a mild irritant, and concentrated exposures could cause eyes to water and difficulty breathing.

Officials said residents in Kauffman Edition would be directly impacted by the odor, and urged the public to avoid the area.

Those impacted were recommended to avoid the area until the irritant had diluted.

The chemical spill was at the EnviroTECH Facility, according to a post made by Levelland-Hockley County Emergency Management.

