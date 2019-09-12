Chemical spill in Southeast Lubbock, evacuations canceled

LUBBOCK, Texas — Around 7:15 a.m. Thursday morning, Hazmat and EMS responded to 2701 East 66th street for a Hydrochloric Acid leak. More than two hours later, evacuations for the area were lifted.

The leak was stopped, said Steve Holland with Lubbock Fire Rescue shortly after 8:00 a.m., but for a time there was still some on the ground that emitted a vapor cloud.

Evacuations began north of the plant meaning any neighborhoods north of East 66th Street and the businesses along East 50th from Southeast Drive to Avenue A, according to Steve Holland with LFR.

At about 9:35 a.m., an LBK Alert said evacuations were lifted.