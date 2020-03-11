Chick-fil-A to sell bottles of its signature sauce in pilot program

ATLANTA — Starting in April, Chick-fil-A will sell 16-ounce bottles of its signature sauce and its Polynesian sauce. Sales will be in Florida locations of Publix, Target, Walmart and Winn-Dixie as part of a pilot program.

According to Forbes, that’s roughly 1,800 locations.

The starting price will be $3.49. All the proceeds from store sales of the sauce will go to Chick-fil-A’s employee scholarship program.

According to CNN, some Florida locations of Chick-fil-A will also offer 8-ounce bottles of its signature, Polynesian, Barbeque, Honey Mustard and Garden Herb Ranch sauces with catering orders.

“The success of this pilot will help determine next steps for a possible nationwide rollout of Bottle Sauce retail sales later this year,” Chick-fil-A said in a news release.